2 men arrested after victims of China official impersonation and ‘kidnap’ scam lost more than $445K

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested for their alleged involvement in a China officials impersonation scam, which caused their victims to lose more than $445,000 in the process.

The two men are aged 21 and 25, the police said in a statement on Jan 20.

The police said it received two separate reports on Jan 17 that a 19-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man had allegedly been kidnapped.

Prior to the reports, the parents of the victims, who were based in China, received videos of the victims being tied up with ransom demands from unknown persons communicating in Mandarin.

The victims’ parents then contacted their friends in Singapore, who in turn reported the incidents to the police.

Following the reports, the police conducted extensive follow-up investigations and managed to track down the victims within 12 hours.

They were subsequently established to be victims of the impersonation scam.

In the first case, the female victim had received an unsolicited call on Oct 31, 2023, purportedly from an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

She was then routed to another scammer claiming to be a police officer from China, who alleged that her particulars were used to sign up for a bank card involved in money laundering activities in China.

The scammer then told the female victim that to avoid being arrested and deported, she had to furnish monies as bail and case resolution.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had transferred more than $230,000 to the bank accounts of the scammers, who are also known as the “China police” to the victim.

In the second case, the male victim received an unsolicited call in early November 2023, purportedly also from an ICA officer.

The male victim was accused of having a Chinese mobile number that was associated in the spread of Covid-19-related rumours in China.

He was then routed to another scammer claiming to be a police officer from China, who alleged that he was involved in money laundering activities.

Acting under the instructions of the scammer, the male victim transferred $215,000 into bank accounts provided by the scammer, on the pretext that it was for bail.

In both cases, the two victims had to report to the “China police”, through either video calls or messages and video calls over a messaging application on their mobile phones, five times a day.