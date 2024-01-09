Police, banks use technology to prevent more than 15,000 scam victims from losing over $69m

SINGAPORE - The police have partnered with four banks over 15 weeks to prevent over 15,000 scam victims from losing more than $69.43 million.

The police’s Anti-Scam Centre (ASC), together with DBS Bank, UOB Bank, OCBC Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank, employed Robotic Process Automation (RPA) technology to identify job, investment and other scam victims. RPA uses bots or artificial intelligence to learn and then replicate repetitive tasks.

From Sept 16 to Dec 31, 2023, they issued more than 48,000 SMSes to the victims, who are customers of the four banks, interrupting over 5,300 scams in progress.

“RPA technology has enabled the police to automate information sharing, information processing, and the mass distribution of SMS alerts,” the police said on Jan 9.

“The collaboration between the police and its partnering banks has also significantly improved their outreach to promptly alert a larger number of victims within a short period of time and prevent further losses.”

Many victims realised they had been scammed only after they received the SMSes, which advised them to stop any further monetary transactions.

Separately, the police worked with Great Eastern and OCBC on Dec 19, 2023, to prevent losses of more than $250,000 in a government official impersonation scam case.

A 67-year-old victim had received a call on Dec 2, from someone who pretended to be a government official from China. The scammer alleged that the victim had suspicious funds in a Chinese bank account registered to her name, and accused the victim of committing a crime, the police said.

The scammer then transferred the victim’s call to a second scammer, who impersonated another Chinese government official.

On Dec 13, on the second scammer’s instructions, the victim opened a UOB bank account in her name, supposedly to assist in investigations. She then provided the new account’s internet banking credentials to the scammer.

The victim was told to withdraw all her money from other bank accounts, liquidate her insurance policies and deposit all the money into the new UOB account.

On Dec 18, the victim went to Great Eastern at Jurong East - on the second scammer’s instructions - to liquidate her insurance policies. This was detected by a Great Eastern customer service officer, who found the situation suspicious.

The victim claimed that the money was for the purchase of a house and renovation fees, but was unable to provide more details when she was probed further. Despite having to make a loss for the early surrender of four insurance policies, she insisted on proceeding with the surrender.

This made the Great Eastern customer service officer even more suspicious, and the officer informed OCBC, as the monies from the insurance policies would have been deposited to the victim’s account with the bank. OCBC then contacted the ASC for assistance.

The ASC partnered with OCBC to prevent the victim from making any further transactions. ASC officers visited the victim at her residence and convinced her that she had fallen for a scam.