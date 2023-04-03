17 years’ jail, caning for man who spiked flatmate’s water and tried to rape her

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old man who shared a flat with his close friend from university spiked her water with a drug he bought online and twice tried to rape her.

He was caught red-handed on the second occasion after the woman poured away the spiked water and pretended to be asleep.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 17 years’ jail and 14 strokes of the cane by the High Court after he pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted aggravated rape, one charge of sexual assault by penetration, and one charge of causing the victim to take an intoxicating substance to facilitate his crimes.

Four other charges were taken into consideration.

The man cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the identity of the victim, who is also 26.

The two had known each other and had been platonic friends since 2015. They attended the same university in Malaysia, together with the accused’s girlfriend.

In May 2019, the victim and the perpetrator came to Singapore to work as front office executives in the same hotel, and rented different rooms in the same flat.

The man’s girlfriend, who also worked in Singapore, occasionally joined them for meals and often stayed the night.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Kor Zhen Hong said the man knew that the victim had been advised by a doctor to drink more water, and would routinely offer her a glass of water in the evenings.

Some time in 2019 or early January 2020, he bought a bottle of a liquid drug for RM200 (S$60) on messaging platform WeChat with the plan to make the victim unconscious so that he could enact his sexual fantasies.

The bottle contained gamma-butyrolactone, an industrial chemical which does not have any approved medical use.

When consumed, it is converted to gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, a commonly known date-rape drug that causes euphoria, reduced inhibition and sedation.

One night in January 2020, the man offered a spiked glass of water to the victim, who drank it.

Later that night, he sexually violated her on her bed as she drifted in and out of a sedated state.

When he tried to rape her, she suddenly sat up and told him to stop. He replied that he had not done anything and left the room when she fell back into sedation.