Man pleads guilty to raping woman in toilet after hitting her head against wall, wash basin

SINGAPORE – A 28-year-old man carried out a plan to rape a 52-year-old woman at her workplace two days after he chanced upon her and found her attractive.
Chew Kee Hock loitered around the toilet, which has shower facilities, as he knew she would use it. He barged in while she was showering.
He repeatedly hit her head against the wall and wash basin, intending to knock her out so that he could rape her. When the woman remained conscious, he forced her to perform oral sex on him.
On Monday, Chew, now 30, pleaded guilty in the High Court to one charge each of aggravated rape and attempted aggravated rape.
Three other charges, including one for criminal trespass, were taken into consideration.
The definition of rape in the Penal Code was expanded in 2020 to include oral and anal penetration without consent.
Sentencing was adjourned to a later date.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Dan Pan sought 12 to 14 years’ jail and 16 to 18 strokes of the cane, while defence counsel Adrian Wee asked for 13 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.
Chew worked at a healthcare products company in Toa Payoh. On the night of Aug 17, 2021, he heard someone showering in the women’s toilet in the office building, and later saw the victim coming out of the toilet.
He found her “very sexy” and made small talk with her, but did not ask for her phone number.
Two days later, he took medical leave but went to his workplace in the evening with the specific intention of raping the victim.
He tested the door to the toilet and found it locked, but discovered that the key for his bedroom could unlock the door.
Shortly after 8.30pm, the victim entered the toilet to take a shower. Chew then unlocked the door, barged into the toilet and slammed the door shut behind him.
The pair wrestled on the wet toilet floor. He pulled her hair and repeatedly hit her head against the wall and wash basin, while she continued struggling, shouting and crying out for help.
Chew pulled the victim’s towel over her mouth to muffle her shouts and threatened to suffocate her if she continued screaming.
After she stopped screaming, he asked her for oral sex, but she refused. At one point, she got up and tried to lock herself in a cubicle. But Chew forced his way into the cubicle, pulled her out and forced himself on her.
After the rape, the victim struggled free and ran out of the toilet screaming for help.
He caught up with her and dragged her back into the toilet. He then flung her onto the floor and tried to gag her with the towel.
When she bit his forearm, he pushed her head back, causing her head to hit the wall. Chew again demanded oral sex, but this attempt was unsuccessful.
At about 9pm, he felt tired and left for home, leaving the victim crying on the floor.
The woman put on her clothes and went downstairs to seek help. The security staff and the police were alerted.
Chew was arrested the next day.
He was sent for psychiatric evaluation at the Institute of Mental Health, and admitted to watching pornography on his phone five to six times a day. He was found not to be suffering from any major mental illness.