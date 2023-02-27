Man pleads guilty to raping woman in toilet after hitting her head against wall, wash basin

SINGAPORE – A 28-year-old man carried out a plan to rape a 52-year-old woman at her workplace two days after he chanced upon her and found her attractive.

Chew Kee Hock loitered around the toilet, which has shower facilities, as he knew she would use it. He barged in while she was showering.

He repeatedly hit her head against the wall and wash basin, intending to knock her out so that he could rape her. When the woman remained conscious, he forced her to perform oral sex on him.

On Monday, Chew, now 30, pleaded guilty in the High Court to one charge each of aggravated rape and attempted aggravated rape.

Three other charges, including one for criminal trespass, were taken into consideration.

The definition of rape in the Penal Code was expanded in 2020 to include oral and anal penetration without consent.

Sentencing was adjourned to a later date.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Dan Pan sought 12 to 14 years’ jail and 16 to 18 strokes of the cane, while defence counsel Adrian Wee asked for 13 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Chew worked at a healthcare products company in Toa Payoh. On the night of Aug 17, 2021, he heard someone showering in the women’s toilet in the office building, and later saw the victim coming out of the toilet.

He found her “very sexy” and made small talk with her, but did not ask for her phone number.

Two days later, he took medical leave but went to his workplace in the evening with the specific intention of raping the victim.

He tested the door to the toilet and found it locked, but discovered that the key for his bedroom could unlock the door.

Shortly after 8.30pm, the victim entered the toilet to take a shower. Chew then unlocked the door, barged into the toilet and slammed the door shut behind him.

The pair wrestled on the wet toilet floor. He pulled her hair and repeatedly hit her head against the wall and wash basin, while she continued struggling, shouting and crying out for help.

Chew pulled the victim’s towel over her mouth to muffle her shouts and threatened to suffocate her if she continued screaming.