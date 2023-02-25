Woman sues ex-boyfriend for alleged rape; judge says she tampered with evidence

SINGAPORE - A woman claimed her former boyfriend had raped her, and presented numerous text messages as court exhibits to support her allegation that he had been harassing her as well.

But it turned out that Ms Yang Nan had tampered with the WeChat exchanges by deleting her side of the conversation and showing only the man’s messages.

This gave the false impression that Mr Li Shukai was sending multiple unwanted messages relentlessly.

The lawsuit was dismissed by a district judge, who found that Ms Yang had failed to prove her claim for damages.

“Not only was there an absence of any objective direct evidence of the alleged rape, the contemporaneous evidence contradicted the plaintiff’s explanation for what happened,” said Judge Allen Ng in a judgment published on Friday.

The judge also said Ms Yang had damaged her own credibility by tampering with evidence.

Ms Yang has filed an appeal against the decision.

Mr Li and Ms Yang met on Feb 14, 2018. They started texting each other on WeChat and had sex on Feb 27.

He said the encounter was consensual, but she said he raped her. Ms Yang claimed the incident caused her to suffer post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

But they continued to text each other and meet after the incident. He said it was because they were a couple, but she said it was because he threatened her.

On the evening of March 10, 2018 the pair went to Mr Li’s flat.

She alleged that he confined her until the afternoon of March 11 and assaulted, raped and injured her.

He said they had consensual sex and she voluntarily stayed the night.

The pair continued to exchange messages and meet, but broke up in April 2018.