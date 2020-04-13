Coronavirus: No police road blocks to enforce elevated safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - Text and WhatsApp messages being circulated recently claiming the police had stopped motorists at road blocks and fined them for not complying with the enhanced safe distancing measures are false, said the police on Monday (April 13).

A police media statement said: "The police have not conducted road blocks specifically to enforce the elevated safe distancing measures, and no passengers have been fined at road blocks for not complying with these measures."

On April 3, the authorities announced stricter measures, starting April 7 and lasting until May 4, to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The measures make sure that most people stay at home during the month-long circuit breaker period.

Students are required to do home-based learning, while adults who are not employed in essential services have to work from home.

Loitering at void decks is not permitted. Shoppers must observe strict safe distancing and wear face masks when buying groceries at markets and supermarkets.

There have been more than 2,500 cases of coronavirus infection and eight deaths in Singapore to date.

It was reported on Monday (April 13) that over 200 composition fines of $300 were issued to people who failed to comply with the elevated safe distancing measures.

"The police conduct road blocks to detect offences such as drink-driving, and (for) other law enforcement purposes, such as to detect wanted persons," added the police spokesman.

"Nevertheless, if the police come across motorists and passengers flouting the elevated safe distancing measures when conducting such road blocks, the police may take enforcement action."