Singapore schools to shift to full home-based learning from April 8 amid Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - Students in all schools and institutes of higher learning will shift to full home-based learning from next Wednesday (April 8), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) will work with schools to implement this, Mr Lee said in a speech announcing new measures to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

The measures will last for at least a month.

"All pre-school and student care centres will also be closed, but will provide limited services for children of parents who have to continue working and are unable to make alternative care arrangements," Mr Lee said.

Singapore implemented one day of home-based learning on Wednesday.

Mr Lee said this has gone smoothly, with teething issues being resolved.

The MOE announced last Friday that primary school pupils would do home-based learning on Wednesdays, secondary school students on Thursdays, and junior colleges and Millennia Institute students on Fridays.

