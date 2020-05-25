344 new coronavirus cases in Singapore; 4 Singaporeans and PRs

SINGAPORE - There were 344 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore as of Monday noon (May 25), bringing the total number to 31,960.

Among these are four Singaporeans and permanent residents, while migrant workers living in dormitories form the bulk of the remaining cases.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said the lower number of cases today is partly due to fewer tests being conducted.

More details will be released later on Monday.

As of Sunday, about 47 per cent, or 14,867 of the total Covid-19 patients in Singapore, have fully recovered from the disease.

The rate of discharge picked up about three weeks ago, with daily discharge figures exceeding new patients in the past fortnight.

This leaves 16,717 active cases who remain either in hospital or community facilities, of whom eight were in the intensive care unit according to Sunday's update.

The community cases reported on Sunday comprised three Singaporeans and one work permit holder.

Singapore has seen 23 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while nine who tested positive have died from other causes.

Related Story Coronavirus explainers: What you should know to protect yourself

Related Story Coronavirus visual guide: Interactive graphics on the pandemic

Globally, the outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 5.4 million people. Some 345,000 have died.