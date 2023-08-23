Role playing and a supportive work culture: How this online broker equips staff for better customer service

In a monthly training session, Mr Shawn Jiang’s manager complained about not being able to withdraw her money immediately after selling her stocks. Only, the manager wasn’t really upset. She was merely taking on the role of an irate customer in order to help Mr Jiang hone his customer service skills.

Such sessions are part of online brokerage firm Tiger Brokers’ comprehensive training programme, which includes role-playing and one-on-one coaching sessions to help staff address customer concerns better.

Through this, staff can develop their skills in various hypothetical situations and hone their own responses in a safe space, while at the same time receive valuable feedback. They are also equipped with step-by-step instructions on how to handle a variety of scenarios, ensuring they are always prepared for any type of call.

By the time a customer service officer interacts with real clients, he or she has already rehearsed how to react in a variety of client situations.

“Good customer service means meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” says Tiger Brokers’ chief financial officer Henry Toh. “It involves providing prompt, friendly and knowledgeable assistance to customers, as well as addressing their needs and concerns effectively.”

As more services move online, customer support is now more of a deal-breaker than ever before. For Tiger Brokers, the importance of quality customer service cannot be overstated.