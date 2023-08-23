Personalised service and real live chats: Audio retailer strikes a chord with its human touch

Imagine shopping online and needing advice – the last thing you want is to deal with a chatbot that doesn’t understand you. Fortunately for TC Acoustic’s customers, the audio distributor’s live chat is manned by caring staff.

Chief executive officer Christian Honegger recounts an incident where one of their customer service agents stayed on Live Chat till late to assist a customer. “That’s just how available and hardworking our staff are – all on their own initiative,” he explains.

A homegrown brand, TC Acoustic retails audio equipment, with big names like Sonos, Bowers & Wilkins, Marshall and Klipsch among the brands it distributes in South-east Asia as well as Hong Kong.

For the second year running, TC Acoustic has been recognised in the Singapore’s Best Customer Service survey 2023/24 by The Straits Times and research firm Statista, in the sub-category of consumer electronics under Home Goods.

The reason behind this commitment to serving customers well is the company’s philosophy on caring for its staff. “While we aim to be everyone’s favourite company, it’s more important that we are our team’s favourite company,” Mr Honegger says. He reveals that the staff went through difficult times together during the pandemic but the company’s first response was to launch an initiative, #TCcares, which saw a fund set up for affected freelance retail workers while the company continued to pay their salaries.