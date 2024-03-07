Don’t wear excessive gold jewellery to Geylang Serai bazaar: Police

SINGAPORE – Do not wear an excessive amount of gold jewellery or carry large amounts of cash, the police advised members of the public planning to visit the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar held from March 8 to April 10.

These were among safety measures provided by the police in an advisory on March 7.

The bazaar is likely to draw large crowds, especially on weekends, during the festive season leading up to Hari Raya Puasa on April 10.

Heavy traffic is expected along Changi Road and Sims Avenue, which are near the bazaar, and motorists are advised to avoid the affected roads.

Strict enforcement action will be taken against illegal parking, the police added.

Some three million people visited 2023’s Geyland Serai Ramadan bazaar by mid-April, about a week before the 36-day event ended on April 21.

The police statement also advised the public to remain vigilant against crimes by adopting these other measures:

Never leave your personal belongings unattended in public places.

Do not be distracted by strangers creating a commotion or accidentally bumping or spilling something onto you.

Avoid placing your wallet in your back pocket. Always sling your handbag in front of you and ensure that it is fastened or zipped.

Be alert to your surroundings. Where possible, move away if someone stands or sits exceptionally close to you.

If you suspect that you are being followed, remain calm and proceed to a crowded area or call the police for assistance.

Stay close to your friends or move around in groups when in crowded places.

If you are molested, call for help immediately by shouting, or seek help from people nearby to increase the chances of apprehending the culprit. Call 999 as soon as possible.

The police also reminded the public to be vigilant of possible scams when making purchases online or looking to rent vehicles in preparation for the festivities.

People were advised to use the ScamShield App to protect themselves from scam calls and SMSes, and set up security features such as two-factor authentication (2FA).

Sparkler explosives disallowed

The police take a serious view of anyone who sets off sparkler explosives, said the advisory.

Anyone caught may be prosecuted in court for rash or negligent conduct with respect to dangerous or harmful substances.

Should the act be likely to hurt or injure any other person or endanger human life, the offender, if convicted, could be jailed for up to one year, fined up to $5,000, or both.

Should the act hurt any other person, and if convicted, the offender will be liable to a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.