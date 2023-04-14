3 million people have joined Hari Raya cheer at Geylang Serai bazaar

SINGAPORE - Some three million people have soaked in the festivities at the Geylang Serai Ramadan Bazaar this year, with still a week to go before the fair ends on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa on April 21.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, who revealed the visitor figures in a Facebook post on Friday, said the numbers were “counted and assessed by the hardworking security agency team” patrolling the bazaar daily.

“During my walkabouts, I’ve spoken with many visitors and they’ve told me they’ve come to the bazaar many times for many different reasons – for food, to do their shopping, or just to walk around with their friends and family,” wrote Associate Professor Faishal.

He had earlier said that attendance numbers for this year’s bazaar were on track to be the highest on record.

The bazaar, which stretches from Geylang Serai Market to Tanjong Katong Complex, and runs into the adjacent Haig Road and Joo Chiat Complex, started on March 17.

Running for 36-days, this year’s Ramadan bazaar is the longest one yet, with some 700 stalls selling various food, drinks and retail items.

Previously, the bazaar’s first day usually coincided with the start of the Muslim fasting month, but the 2023 event began five days earlier to correspond with Geylang Serai’s festive light-up.

Other trade fairs or bazaars in Singapore in 2023 tend to run between three and 30 days.

Thanking those who have visited the bazaar for their support, Prof Faishal urged those who have not done so to visit before it ends.