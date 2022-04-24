Restaurant owners welcome easing of Covid-19 curbs, but fret over labour crunch

SINGAPORE - Chefs and restaurateurs said on Saturday (April 23) that they welcome the relaxation of Covid-19 measures effective from Tuesday (April 26) that will all but restore the dining scene to its pre-pandemic vibrancy.

But they worry that the sweeping changes, such as scrapping of safe distancing and a removal of group size limits, will strain their already-lean staffing.

Unlisted Collection group founder Loh Lik Peng said the changes give his restaurants the flexibility to accommodate larger groups if needed, or even take bookings for the entire restaurant.

While each of the group's restaurants, such as Cloudstreet and Nouri, will have to assess how best to take advantage of the rule changes, Mr Loh expects that Chinese restaurants will benefit most as bookings from large families can now be accepted.

To that end, Mr Eric Chua, second-generation owner and chef at Chin Lee Restaurant, which serves Teochew cuisine, said his restaurants have received numerous bookings, many from families planning to celebrate the birthdays of elderly members and some reserving up to four tables.

"For the past two years many couldn't celebrate. I've had customers telling me they are not sure if their parents would make it to their next birthday due to their health," said Mr Chua. "So it's no surprise that with things opening up, people are keen to celebrate; some have even inquired about Chinese New Year next year."

He said there will be no significant increase in capacity at his restaurant's two outlets, as it is still taking precautions and wants customers to have a comfortable experience.

For casual dining restaurant operator Minor Food Singapore, which has brands such as Riverside Grilled Fish and Sanook Kitchen, the lifting of restrictions will beef up the capacity of its food and beverage (F&B) outlets, which are largely operating at 70 per cent of total capacity due to safe distancing regulations.

"We are preparing to bring back all those chairs and tables that are in storage to maximise seating capacity," said group chairman and chief executive Dellen Soh.

Citing Minor Food Singapore's Japanese buffet restaurant brand Kiseki, he added that scrapping safe distancing bodes well for buffet restaurants as patrons tend to dine for longer periods, which means lower customer turnover.

With more customers expected, Mr Soh said the group is looking to hire more staff and find ways to retain them, such as by rolling out incentive programmes.

Mr Loh and Mr Chua both said that the increase in customer volumes will further stretch F&B businesses, for whom manpower issues have been longstanding.

"The situation will go from tough to very tough. There's always a gap between the demand and supply for manpower, and we will need the labour market to respond quickly," said Mr Loh.

Mr Chua said: "Even before the pandemic, it has been difficult to find Singaporeans to work in the F&B industry. With things opening up, the problem will likely persist."