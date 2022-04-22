Singapore announces major easing of Covid-19 rules from April 26: What you need to know

SINGAPORE - Group size limits and safe distancing requirements will be removed, as part of a large-scale easing of Covid-19 measures announced on Friday (April 22).

The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition (Dorscon) level, which indicates the current disease situation, will also be lowered from orange to yellow from Tuesday.

Singapore has been at Dorscon orange since Feb 7, 2020.

This comes as daily infection numbers continue to fall and have stabilised, giving the Government the confidence to proceed with further easing of community and travel measures, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

While cautioning that potential curve balls may knock Singapore back to square one, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said during a multi-ministry task force press conference that "on the whole, things continue to look up for us".

"Our social resilience is strong and now we are in a comfortable position. We can therefore afford to take further steps to reinstall pre-Covid-19 normalcy," he said.

Here are the changes announced:

1. No more group size limits and no more requirement for safe distancing