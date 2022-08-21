TraceTogether otter, Covid-19 virus among pandemic imagery young children love

SINGAPORE - Little Emma Wong had an unusual request for her third birthday earlier in August: a cake featuring a smiling cartoon otter, straight out of the TraceTogether contact tracing mobile app.

She is among children who, born just before or amid the Covid-19 pandemic, took to the habits and imagery that defined the pandemic - such as the TraceTogether otter mascot - as the only way of life they have ever known.

The otter, animated to swim back and forth against a dark blue-green backdrop, was introduced in a software update last November as a visual marker to ensure that the app's check-in screen is not a screenshot to fool gatekeepers at venue entrances.

Such is the otter's ubiquity that it has become a part of pandemic popular culture despite TraceTogether falling out of widespread use in most settings since April this year .

"She saw the otter a lot as we bring her out frequently," said Emma's mother, civil servant Aretha Loh, 33.

"Sometimes, she would ask for a phone to hold on to at home to watch the otter swimming back and forth."

Ms Loh, who is married to content manager Mcken Wong, 35, added: "She has only ever asked for the TraceTogether otter, and not a generic otter, for her toys or cakes.

"So we think she likes the specific back-and-forth animation and cartoon design (of the otter mascot)."

Bakery shop Bob the Baker Boy brought the otter to life as an edible 3D sculpture, perched atop a chocolate cake frosted with teal butter cream.

Owner Fong Mayee, 29, told The Straits Times that it is the first time her shop received a request for a customised cake featuring the TraceTogether otter, though it is not the first pandemic-themed cake order.

She said: "Orders for pandemic-themed cakes are few and far between, and are usually meant as a prank for adults, such as those celebrating their birthday in quarantine.

"The pandemic has a very negative connotation in Singapore, so most parents wouldn't want... cakes for their children to feature that theme."

To lighten the sombre mood at the onset of the pandemic, another bakery, White Spatula, introduced a whimsical take on the coronavirus itself as a cake design back in April 2020. It is still available for order.