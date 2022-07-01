Distribution of TraceTogether Tokens scaled back as demand falls

SINGAPORE - The distribution of TraceTogether Tokens is being scaled back despite a recent rise in daily Covid-19 case numbers, as demand for the devices has fallen.

In a Facebook post on Friday (July 1), the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) said TraceTogether Token counters at all 108 community clubs and centres (CCs) will only operate from Saturday to Monday starting from Aug 1.

Currently, about half of the counters operate every day, except on public holidays.

TraceTogether Token vending machines currently found in malls will also cease operations from Aug 1. Those at CCs will continue to operate.

SingPost's direct delivery service for first-time issuance of TraceTogether Tokens has been ceased as of Friday.

The use of TraceTogether and SafeEntry check-ins has not been compulsory at most venues since late April, as the authorities have stepped down the use of contact tracing measures.

Only large events with more than 500 participants at any one time and certain nightlife establishments still require the public to check in with their TraceTogether app or token for vaccination status checks.

"We have scaled back the operations as there is no longer such high demand for Tokens," said SNDGO in its post on the Smart Nation Singapore Facebook page.

"Members of the public who need a new token or a replacement token may visit the TraceTogether counters during the operating hours.

"You can also replace your old tokens at vending machines placed in the CCs."

The list of CC counters and vending machine locations can be found at token.gowhere.gov.sg.

SNDGO said the public can also switch to or continue to use the TraceTogether app should there be a need to reactivate contact tracing.