Parenting in a pandemic: How has Covid-19 affected child-raising and our kids?

My son turned four in February, which makes him sort of a half-pandemic kid.

He has spent almost exactly 50 per cent of his life living under the cloud of Covid-19. In fact, the last time he saw most of his extended family, especially those who live overseas, was at his second birthday.

He was a very different child back then, back when we were all just starting to get worried about the virus, back before it even had its current name.

He was a shy, mild-mannered toddler, with seemingly random irrational toddler fears. He was terrified of candles (lit or otherwise), would hold his hand up to his ears when people were clapping and would burst into tears the moment he sensed his grand aunt step through the door.

Half of his life later, he is a boisterous, gung-ho sort of child, the kind that makes people without kids wish they went to an adults-only restaurant.

The frequency of screaming has increased sharply, as has the average volume of speech (both in terms of amount and intensity). These days, if he is awake, he is talking, or yelling, or making bus sounds.

His attention span also seems shorter, except when he is watching Cocomelon.

And these days, his face lights up whenever we mention his grand aunt is visiting.

In short, over the course of two years of lockdowns, home-based-learning and safe distancing, my son has become a completely different person.

But how much of this was caused by the pandemic?

I don't think it is possible to know.

As with the endeavour of parenting, the pandemic was something that frequently provides more questions than answers.

At every turn of the pandemic, new information was provided but with very little known about what should be done with this new data.

We knew a lot but understood very little. (Fortunately, this is not a new feeling for parents.)

We could see changes happening in our children, but could never be sure what was causing the switch, whether the change was permanent or whether it would matter in the long run.