TraceTogether, SafeEntry to be reviewed once Covid-19 cases subside further: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Covid-19 safe management measures (SMMs), including the use of TraceTogether, SafeEntry and vaccination-differentiated measures, will be reviewed once cases subside further.

Other measures such as safe distancing rules between tables in food and beverage settings will also be reviewed, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told Parliament on Monday (April 4).

Once these measures are eased, it will be a matter of individual responsibility for those who remain unvaccinated to take precautions and avoid high transmission settings, or change their minds and get vaccinated, the minister said.

"While the patient loads at our public hospitals have eased, hospitals are still very busy," Mr Ong said, adding that the easing of SMMs last week and the resumption of hospital visitation will result in a higher workload for healthcare staff.

Those who are not fully vaccinated are still more likely to be seriously ill if they are infected, and vaccination-differentiated measures are still needed to avoid having more such patients requiring hospital care, he said.

"When we are sure that the situation in hospitals is stable and improving, we will review the VDS (vaccination-differentiated measures) and consider if we can reduce the number of settings or remove it entirely."

Mr Ong said SafeEntry, which remains the most convenient way to check the vaccination status of people entering a venue, will no longer be needed once vaccination-differentiated measures are done away with.

About 3.5 per cent of Singapore's adult population are not fully vaccinated, but this accounts for more than one-fifth of intensive care unit cases and deaths.

As for TraceTogether, Mr Ong said the Ministry of Health (MOH) no longer relies on it for contact tracing for the general public, but agencies that look after more vulnerable sectors, such as schools, continue to use it.

The aggregated statistics generated by TraceTogether and SafeEntry can also give the authorities a good idea of settings that are more susceptible to Covid-19 transmission, Mr Ong added.

"On the whole, the costs and benefits of TraceTogether change as we make further progress in living with Covid-19.

"The multi-ministry task force (on Covid-10) will therefore review its relevance and application, to stand it down when it is no longer needed, while maintaining the capability to restart it should we encounter a more dangerous variant of concern."

Mr Ong was responding to questions from Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang), non-constituency MPs Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa of the Progress Singapore Party, and Associate Professor Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) of the Workers' Party.