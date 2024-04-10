Teen with rare liver disease gets to celebrate Hari Raya, thanks to transplant, blood donations

SINGAPORE – Temasek Secondary School student Falisha Zafilin was just six when she was diagnosed with a rare chronic liver disease, but with a liver transplant and blood transfusions in 2022, she can celebrate another Hari Raya Aidilfitri on April 10.

Falisha, now 14, enjoys reading and writing as well as acting. She is a member of her school’s drama co-curricular activity group, known as Serious Play. “I will be acting as a zombie in an upcoming show,” she told The Straits Times.

However, she could not always be so involved in school activities due to her health.

Before Falisha turned two, her mother, Madam Siti Zubaidah Mohamed Sharif, 45, noticed blood in the girl’s faeces. The toddler was diagnosed with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

In 2015, Falisha was diagnosed with primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) at KKH after she underwent a liver biopsy when her IBD medication did not work, and she repeatedly failed her liver function tests. She was referred to the National University Hospital (NUH) in 2018 for a second opinion after another liver biopsy indicated that her condition had worsened.

Dr Lee Ser Yee, senior consultant hepatopancreatobiliary surgeon at colorectal and liver clinic Surgical Associates, said PSC is a very rare chronic liver disease of unknown cause characterised by ongoing inflammation, destruction and scarring of the bile ducts.

“Patients may have episodes of abdominal pain, itchy skin, diarrhoea, jaundice, fatigue and fever due to blockage, infection and inflammation of the bile ducts,” said Dr Lee.

“Treatment consists mainly of treating the symptoms and/or complications, such as cholangitis with antibiotics, or end-stage liver damage with a liver transplantation. There is no cure at this point. Patients are on regular surveillance and follow-up due to their increased risk of bile duct cancer over time.”

Adapting to IBD and PSC was not easy for Falisha, especially when she had to attend school. “I felt tired and I had hair loss,” she said. “I missed a lot of school and my friends asked me why I skipped school.”

Her father, Mr Zafilin Abdul Hamid, 48, said he did not blame her friends as it was hard for them to understand her condition. He added: “We had to keep checking if the activities in school would affect her condition, and her social circle was also affected because she missed school.”

In the first few weeks when Falisha began primary school, her grandmother went to school with her for half a day in case she needed to use the toilet.

Her parents were grateful to her schools for being understanding. “Falisha’s classroom was specially arranged to be very near the female toilet,” they said.

In 2021, during Falisha’s PSLE year, she had severe jaundice. After a third liver biopsy, doctors said her liver could last for only another year.

After her transfer to NUH in April 2022, she underwent tests from June to see if she was a viable candidate for a transplant.