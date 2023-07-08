Father of four voluntarily donates almost 70 per cent of his liver to a stranger

SINGAPORE – Mr Herman Sing, 45, wanted to donate an organ – any organ.

He also wanted to donate it to a stranger.

The Singaporean father of four has undergone surgery to fulfil his goal, giving almost 70 per cent of his liver to a sufferer of end-stage liver disease who is not known to him. The Straits Times is unable to reveal when the procedure took place, to comply with guidelines relating to recipient anonymity.

Mr Sing says his momentous decision “evolved naturally” over years of pondering the issue of doing good.

After more than 15 years of enthusiastic volunteer work, he wanted to do more. He wanted to “save a life”.

“I wanted to donate any organ to a stranger, as long as I could do it as a living donor. This is the only way you can save another person’s life directly,” he says.

Mr Sing works as a logistics director at a company that provides clinical trial laboratory services globally, a line of work that influenced his thinking.

He is married to Ms Lim Pei San, 45, a senior manager in the public service. The couple have four children aged five, nine, 13 and 17.

Cases of living organ donations to an anonymous recipient are rare in Singapore. There have been four such successful donations since 2018, says a spokesman for the National Organ Transplant Unit, Ministry of Health.

The spokesman adds that organs that can be donated while an individual is alive include the kidney and part of the liver.

In Singapore, while most living donors are related to the recipients, individuals may also choose to donate to patients on the national waiting list. For such non-directed donations, the donor may approach the unit, which will facilitate the process.

Deceased donors accounted for 16 liver transplants and 22 kidney transplants in 2022, according to statistics from the unit.