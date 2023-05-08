Andrea DeCruz thanks Pierre Png for ‘extra 21 years’ as they celebrate 21st transplant anniversary

SINGAPORE – Celebrity couple Andrea DeCruz and Pierre Png celebrated the 21st anniversary of her liver transplant last Saturday with sweet posts to each other on Instagram.

DeCruz, 48, posted a photo of the both of them in front of some ruins, presumably taken on their recent trip to Israel, and wrote: “Thank you for an extra 21 years.”

She added hashtags #transplantanniversary #mydonormyhero.

Png, 49, had donated part of his liver to his then-fiancee in 2002, after the former actress-host suffered liver failure from taking Slim 10 weight-loss pills. They got married a year later and will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in October.

In his post, Png shared a photo of them embracing while standing in the shallow waters of the sea.

He wrote: “You are 21 today @andrea.decruz. Happy transplant anniversary, my sweets.”

A week ago, he shared a series of photos from their Israel trip, which his wife had been planning for a while as a pilgrimage.