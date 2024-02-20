ST School Pocket Money Fund receives $100,000 from local air-con services firm

SINGAPORE – Mr Ho Mun Weng and Ms Ng Ai Yen, who are directors of local firm HMW Air Conditioning, wanted to donate to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) more than 10 years ago after reading about it in the newspaper.

But they decided to wait until their company, which counts only the two of them as full-time employees, was “financially capable” to do so.

On Feb 20, Mr Ho, the managing director, and Ms Ng, the engineering director, presented a cheque of $100,000 to the fund on behalf of the company.

The donation coincided with HMW’s 20th anniversary in 2024. HMW provides services for commercial and industrial air-conditioning systems and mechanical ventilation systems such as those in offices, malls and factories.

Ms Ng, 56, told ST that they decided to donate now because “the cost of living is increasing and low-income families may face financial trouble”.

Mr Ho, 76, added: “I hope that when we help these students, it will give them a good start and they will contribute to society in future.”

ST associate editor (news) Karamjit Kaur received the donation on behalf of the fund at Singapore Press Holdings’ News Centre.

Since its inception in 2000, STSPMF has disbursed more than $97 million to more than 210,000 children and young people in need.

Every month, beneficiaries from primary, secondary and post-secondary schools receive $65, $100 and $125 from the fund, respectively.

Individually, Mr Ho has also been regularly donating to the Community Chest and other charitable organisations, while Ms Ng has been giving monthly to the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Singapore since she started working.

About a decade ago, she also started donating monthly to two orphanages in the Philippines.

“At this age, if we still can earn a living and just spend whatever is enough for ourselves, we will still contribute to society if we can,” said Ms Ng.

She added: “I always remind my niece and nephew that as soon as they start earning a living, whether it is big or small, they must start contributing to society and donate to organisations.”

Mr Ho and Ms Ng added that they hope to donate again to STSPMF when the company is in the right financial situation to do so.