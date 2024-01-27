Oishii lunch treat for Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries

SINGAPORE – Eight-year-old Hiten Yong had his first taste of ramen on Jan 27 when he was invited for lunch at Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar in Tras Street.
His “oishii” verdict: “I like it. It’s my first time eating it.”
The Geylang Methodist School Primary 2 pupil, who turned up with his brother and aunt, was one of nine beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) invited to dine on Japanese food like gyu-don, seafood don and ramen.
The treat was in celebration of the fourth anniversary of Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar, The Chef Company’s first eatery. A funfair within the outlet had Japanese food booths and game stalls, with highlights including demonstrations of tuna fish cutting and wagyu beef carving.
The Chef Company also donated $8,888 to the fund that supports students from low-income families.
Said the company’s director Sho Naganuma: “The contribution to STSPMF is a meaningful way to improve the lives of underprivileged kids, giving them the chance to receive an education and end the cycle of poverty.”
Davis Huang, a Secondary 2 student from Bukit Merah Secondary School who was there with his father and two sisters, also found the ramen and sushi “yummy”.
“STSMPF helps me a lot for my daily transportation, and I now have money to buy food during recess time,” the 14-year-old said. “I have also learnt to plan the use of my money wisely.”
Since 2000, the fund has helped more than 210,000 cases of children and youth in need and disbursed more than $97 million. They come from families whose per capita gross monthly household income is not more than $750. Funds raised go towards school pocket money disbursements, as well as social and educational development.
A primary school pupil receives $65 each month, a secondary school student gets $100, while those in the Institute of Technical Education, junior colleges and polytechnics get $125.