Oishii lunch treat for Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund beneficiaries

SINGAPORE – Eight-year-old Hiten Yong had his first taste of ramen on Jan 27 when he was invited for lunch at Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar in Tras Street.

His “oishii” verdict: “I like it. It’s my first time eating it.”

The Geylang Methodist School Primary 2 pupil, who turned up with his brother and aunt, was one of nine beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF) invited to dine on Japanese food like gyu-don, seafood don and ramen.

The treat was in celebration of the fourth anniversary of Torasho Ramen & Charcoal Bar, The Chef Company’s first eatery. A funfair within the outlet had Japanese food booths and game stalls, with highlights including demonstrations of tuna fish cutting and wagyu beef carving.

The Chef Company also donated $8,888 to the fund that supports students from low-income families.

Said the company’s director Sho Naganuma: “The contribution to STSPMF is a meaningful way to improve the lives of underprivileged kids, giving them the chance to receive an education and end the cycle of poverty.”

Davis Huang, a Secondary 2 student from Bukit Merah Secondary School who was there with his father and two sisters, also found the ramen and sushi “yummy”.

“STSMPF helps me a lot for my daily transportation, and I now have money to buy food during recess time,” the 14-year-old said. “I have also learnt to plan the use of my money wisely.”