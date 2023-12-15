ST School Pocket Money Fund receives $100k donation from Eurokars

SINGAPORE – Multi-franchise motor conglomerate Eurokars Group has donated $100,000 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), which provides pocket money to children from low-income families to help them through school.

Ms Charmain Kwee, executive director of Eurokars Group, presented the cheque to ST associate editor and fund trustee Zakir Hussain on Dec 15.

The donation was made to commemorate the official opening of the new Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Singapore showroom as well as Eurokars’ regional headquarters building at 11 Kung Chong Road.

It also comes as group subsidiary Trans Eurokars marks the 20th anniversary of its partnership with Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Ms Kwee said Eurokars believes strongly in giving back to society and empowering young people.

“We are committed to doing our part in equipping them with substantial resources, such as education, to propel them forward in unlocking opportunities and paving the way for a bright future,” Ms Kwee said.

Eurokars Group executive chairman Karsono Kwee said: “Since I started the company 38 years ago, it is our mission to positively contribute to the communities in which we operate.”

Mr Zakir said he is grateful for the support from donors like Eurokars Group.

“Their generosity will go a long way towards helping ensure less well-off students get the help they need.”

Since its establishment in 2000, STSPMF has disbursed more than $97 million to over 210,000 children and youth.

Every month, primary school pupils, secondary school and post-secondary students will receive $65, $100 and $125 respectively, from the fund. Beneficiaries apply for the fund once or twice yearly.

Eurokars is the biggest owner-operated motor group headquartered in Singapore, with a total of 13 franchises in three other markets in the region. Its new 9,233 sq m building in Kung Chong Road has 11 levels, including three basements and one rooftop level, making it the tallest automotive complex in the Leng Kee motor belt.