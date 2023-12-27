S’pore woman in fatal fall from cliff in New York was ‘warm, generous, loved animals’

SINGAPORE - Warm, generous and loving to animals – that was how Ms Nur Aisyah Md Akbar was remembered by those close to her.

The 39-year-old Singaporean died on Dec 22 after falling from a 30m cliff in a state park in New York.

Accompanied by her husband, Mr Abdul Rauf Mohd Said, 41, Ms Nur Aisyah’s body was flown home on a Singapore Airlines flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport.

The couple had co-founded Noble Sky International, a real estate investment company focused on the United States.

After arriving in Singapore shortly after 6am on Dec 27, the body was taken to the couple’s home in Jalan Loyang Besar for last rites before the burial at Pusara Aman Muslim cemetery in Choa Chu Kang.

More than 200 people attended the funeral, where Mr Abdul Rauf could be seen tearing up even as he comforted his son Yusoff Aidan, 10, the younger of two children from his first marriage.

Mr Abdul Rauf declined to speak to the media.

Speaking to reporters after the funeral, Ms Gabrielle Pereira – Mr Abdul Rauf’s sister – described Ms Nur Aisyah as a positive person who was warmly welcomed into the family.

“Everyone fell in love with her immediately. My mum is a hard one, but she fell in love with her too,” said the 30-year-old real estate agent.

Ms Pereira said her sister-in-law would often contribute to various charities, though her pet cause was animals.

Ms Nur Aisyah would often rescue all types of animals, including cats, birds and dogs, she recalled.

“A week before she passed, she left me a text message to say there was a moth that went into their house that she was going to rescue,” said Ms Pereira.

She also addressed online comments asking why her brother had not climbed down the cliff to rescue his wife and suggesting foul play had been involved.

Mr Abdul Rauf has been questioned by the authorities in New York who had also examined photos and videos taken by the couple leading up to the incident, and ruled out foul play.

“They wouldn’t have let him come home otherwise,” Ms Pereira said.