‘He was a joy in our lives’: Man who died in ECP accident was newly-wed, with child on the way

SINGAPORE – He worked as a freelance delivery rider and dreamed of starting a family with his newly-wed wife, who was due to give birth to their first child in two months’ time.

But that dream was shattered when Mr Muhammad Nurhilmi, 27, was involved in an accident involving a minibus, a lorry and a motorcycle in East Coast Parkway on Wednesday.

The police said that Mr Nurhilmi was unconscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he subsequently died on the same day.

A 38-year-old male passenger of the minibus was arrested and is assisting the police with investigations. It is not known what he was arrested for.

An eyewitness told The Straits Times that the lorry driver told her that he had stopped his vehicle abruptly after the minibus in front of him had braked suddenly. The move caused Mr Nurhilmi to crash into the lorry from behind, according to the lorry driver.

Mr Nurhilmi’s sister, Ms Noorashikin Atan, told ST that he was excited to start a family with his wife, 22, who is not working and expecting a baby boy in January. The couple had married and moved into a two-room rental flat in Serangoon in October.

The 38-year-old, who works as a beauty adviser, said that at around 10.45am that day, Mr Nurhilmi had just picked up some documents to deliver to a customer when his motorcycle crashed into the lorry.

She added: “After picking up the documents, he texted my mum to say that he is okay. Less than two hours after that, we heard that he was taken to the hospital. We could not believe that he was gone.”

Ms Noorashikin said that her mother, 58, a housewife, and father, 60, and Mr Nurhilmi’s wife were devastated when they found out he had died.

“My parents can’t sleep and eat. My dad, who is the closest to Nurhilmi, tries to act strong, but I know he misses him deeply,” said Ms Noorashikin, who has three other brothers.

“He has put Nurhilmi’s photo on a table and set it as his phone screensaver.”

Describing Mr Nurhilmi as “kind, cheerful and filial”, she said he loved his parents very much.

In the past few years, he had been working harder doing deliveries with the hope that his father, a bus driver, could retire soon due to his ailing health.

Mr Nurhilmi was cheerful and outgoing, and loved to tease his mother and siblings.

“He was a joy in our lives. Now that he has left us, the atmosphere in our family is quiet and solemn. We cannot get him back and only hope that he’s in a better place,” she said.

Ms Noorashikin added that her family will try to support Mr Nurhilmi’s wife and promised to help raise his son.