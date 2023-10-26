‘She was an inspiration to others’: Tributes pour in for woman who died in kayaking incident off Sentosa

SINGAPORE - Ms Chew Jia Tian, who died while kayaking off the coast of Sentosa on Sunday, was a soft-spoken, polite and hard-working student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), where she earned her degree in nursing.

She was active in alumni activities and was an inspiration to the SIT community, said Associate Professor Elaine Siow, programme leader for the SIT nursing, health and social sciences cluster.

Prof Siow, who is also SIT assistant provost of student experience, said: “We are deeply saddened by SIT alumnus Chew Jia Tian’s passing and our thoughts are with her family and friends.”

She added that Ms Chew left an “indelible mark” on those who knew her.

Ms Chew’s LinkedIn profile shows that she graduated from SIT in 2016.

Ms Chew, 33, went missing at sea during a kayaking trip with three other kayakers on Sunday morning.