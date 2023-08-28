2 Singaporeans, 1 PR killed in traffic accident in Johor

JOHOR BAHRU – Two Singaporean women and a permanent resident were killed in a traffic accident in Johor, Malaysia, on Monday afternoon, reported The Star.

The victims were between 56 and 61 years old, said Kota Tinggi police officer Hussin Zamora, adding that a 59-year-old Singaporean man was injured.

The superintendent said the group was travelling in a Singapore-registered Honda Freed multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) from Kluang to Bandar Tenggara, a town in Kota Tinggi.

“The incident occurred when the Singapore MPV wanted to overtake a lorry in front but could not avoid a lorry coming from the opposite direction and the two vehicles collided head on,” he was quoted as saying in The Star.

He added that the three women passengers – two Singaporeans and a Malaysian who was a Singapore permanent residence – died at the scene.

The Singaporean male driver and the lorry driver survived and were taken to two different hospitals for medical treatment, he said.

A spokesman for Singapore’s consulate-general in Johor Bahru told The New Straits Times that the victims’ families have been informed.

The Straits Times has contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for comment.

