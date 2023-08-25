Children’s Aid Society aims to raise $22m to build village for abused kids

SINGAPORE – The Children’s Aid Society aims to hit its $22 million target by 2024 to build Melrose Village, a residential care service and a counselling centre for children and youth suffering from trauma.

On Friday, it took another step towards that goal when it managed to raise about $410,000 at its Dine for Good gala dinner at the Shangri-La Singapore. The money will help it rebuild its new home, to be located at Clementi Road.

It has now raised nearly $7 million since announcing its plans in 2019 to build the village.

The charity, one of Singapore’s oldest, also marked its Beyond 120 anniversary celebration on Friday.

The children’s home, which is Singapore’s oldest, moved from the Clementi Road building it had occupied for about 50 years to a temporary site in Boon Lay Avenue in 2019.

Its premises in Clementi Road were deemed unsafe for habitation due to asbestos contamination. Asbestos, which was once used in building materials, can cause serious health issues such as cancer. Its use has been banned in Singapore since the late 1980s.

Slated to be completed in mid-2026, the new Melrose Village will have a more homely living environment for children and youth with a history of trauma, as well as facilities for family visitations, counselling and specialised therapies.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee, the guest of honour at Friday’s gala dinner, said in his speech: “A safe and stable home environment enables our children to grow up into resilient individuals and realise their full potential.

“Unfortunately, that is not the case for some children. For those who experience abuse, neglect, or are struggling with family and social issues, they need even more support to help them overcome the trauma and to flourish.

“Ultimately, the work of our society is to ensure that there are families for every child to be taken care of, whether they are natural families, or the community as a family.”

He cited the story of a resident, Amanda (not her real name), an 11-year-old who was admitted to Melrose Home in 2021 after her parents inflicted excessively harsh punishment on her.

The home taught Amanda coping skills and worked to rebuild trust between her and her family, he said. She took greater interest in her studies and improved her grades, and was reunited with her grandparents this year.

Since it was founded in 1902, Melrose Home has been home to more than 6,000 children and youth who have experienced abuse and neglect. The home houses 47 young people on average. Residents are referred to it by the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

In 2019, Children’s Aid Society set up Melrose Care, a centre in Woodlands offering subsidised therapeutic services, including art and play therapies, trauma-focused cognitive behavioural therapy and counselling.

Melrose Care serves an average of 200 children, young people and their families in the community at any one time.