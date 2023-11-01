Changi Airport T2 reopens fully with 4-storey waterfall display, new garden

SINGAPORE – Travellers can immerse themselves in a towering multimedia digital waterfall display that is four-storey high and a landscaped garden at the upgraded Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2), which fully reopened on Wednesday ahead of schedule.

The centrepiece of the departure hall – the digital waterfall display The Wonderfall – stands at 14m tall and 17m wide, airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Wednesday.

Nestled in a vertical garden, the large multimedia wall features a “waterfall” cascading over large boulders.

Every half-hour, a four-minute musical show will be screened at The Wonderfall across its 892-tile screen, with original music composed by Canadian pianist Jean-Michel Blais, CAG said.

In the departure transit area after immigration sits Dreamscape, a new garden that combines digital content, plants and fish.

Set against the backdrop of a digital “sky” ceiling emulating the airport’s weather conditions in real time, Dreamscape features more than 20,000 plants selected from 100 species, some of which are not commonly found in Singapore, noted CAG.