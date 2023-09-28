Changi Airport starts operations at Terminal 2’s northern wing after completion of revamp

SINGAPORE - After 3½ years of engineering and expansion works, Changi Airport will start operations at the northern wing of Terminal 2 (T2) on Thursday.

The refurbished terminal, which has 15,500 sq m of added space, is expected to reopen fully by the end of October, with stores and restaurants opening progressively in the coming weeks. The amenities and facilities at T2’s northern wing are now available for passengers’ use.

In a statement, airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) said German flag carrier Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights to South-east Asia, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, as well as Swiss International Air Lines will begin operating from T2’s northern wing on Thursday.

Air Japan, All Nippon Airways, Etihad Airways, IndiGo and SIA’s flights to the Maldives and Nepal will follow suit in October, taking the total number of airlines operating at T2 from 12 to 16.

In addition, SIA’s first-class check-in reception and the Sats premier check-in lounge have opened in the terminal, said CAG.

With the reopening of T2’s northern wing, Changi’s overall yearly capacity will climb to 90 million passengers. T2’s handling capacity will go up from five to 28 million passengers yearly.

As of August, Changi’s passenger traffic was at 87 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, CAG said.

T2 closed for upgrading work in May 2020, when passenger numbers nosedived during the pandemic.

The terminal’s southern wing reopened in phases in 2022, starting with key touchpoints such as arrival immigration and baggage claim belts in May, and the departure hall in October. This was to boost Changi’s capacity to serve more passengers, given the easing of international border restrictions as the pandemic receded.

The revamped T2 departure hall now houses a Fast (Fast and Seamless Travel) zone, with more automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines. Its immigration halls have also been expanded to hold more automated immigration lanes.

With these upgrades, T2 has become Changi’s first terminal to have automated special assistance lanes – allowing automated immigration clearance for wheelchair users and families with children – at its arrival and departure immigration halls.