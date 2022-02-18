Budget 2022: Singapore unveils major tax measures to fund spending needs

SINGAPORE - Singapore on Friday (Feb 18) unveiled a slew of progressive tax measures aimed at not only generating revenues to fund major programmes needed over the next few years, but also at addressing social inequalities.

The hike in the goods and services tax (GST) to fund the recurring social and healthcare needs of a rapidly ageing population was further delayed to 2023 in response to concerns over rising prices.

The hike will be staggered over two steps - with GST rising from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1 next year, and then to 9 per cent from Jan 1, 2024. The impact of the increase will be cushioned, especially for low-income households.

The wealthy will also pay more of other taxes.

"Those who earn more, contribute more," said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his first Budget since assuming the portfolio in May last year, as he outlined increases in personal income, property, vehicle, carbon taxes as part of an expansionary $102 billion Budget.

He also announced a $6 billion draw on the reserves as part of Singapore's continuing fight against Covid-19, and over $1 billion in support for businesses, households and individuals hard-hit by the pandemic.

With a view to future challenges and opportunities, Mr Wong said he would commit up to another $1 billion or so to spur companies to invest in new capabilities, while further tightening workforce policies to ensure foreign hires of the "right calibre".

This year's Budget will run up an expected overall deficit of $3 billion, amid a tone of cautious optimism sounded by Mr Wong as Singapore enters a period of transition and recovery after two years of grappling with the pandemic and its fallout.

"The global economy is still vulnerable to pandemic-related risks, and further supply-chain disruptions. Geopolitical and security risks loom," he warned at the start of his speech which was around two hours long. "We may also see a slowdown in external demand as the major economies scale back their pandemic support, and central banks tighten their accommodative monetary policies to deal with the threat of inflation."

But barring fresh disruptions, Mr Wong said he expects the Singapore economy to continue to do well, and grow by 3 per cent to 5 per cent this year.

Looking ahead, with government expenditures projected to increase significantly in the coming years - especially in healthcare - enhancements to Singapore's tax system would be needed to raise additional revenue, he added.

"That means everyone chips in and contributes to a vibrant economy and strengthened social compact, but those with greater means contribute a larger share," said Mr Wong, who also co-chairs a multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic.