Budget 2022: $500m package for SMEs to cope with Covid-19 challenges

SINGAPORE - Businesses will continue to get targeted help to cope with lingering challenges amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Workers and businesses in sectors that are still struggling with the impact of the pandemic will receive $500 million through a Jobs and Business Support Package.

Eligible small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will get a payout of $1,000 per local employee, capped at $10,000 per firm.

These comprise SMEs in a broad range of sectors like food and beverage, retail as well as performing arts and arts education. Operators of sports facilities, cinemas, museums, art galleries, historical sites, indoor playgrounds and other family entertainment centres will also be eligible.

The tourism, hospitality as well as conventions and exhibitions sectors will also be included.

Firms must have an annual operating revenue of less than $100 million, or employ fewer than 200 employees as at Dec 31 last year, among other criteria.

Local sole proprietors and partnerships in eligible sectors - as well as Singapore Food Agency-licensed hawkers, market and coffeeshop stallholders, who do not hire local employees, will also get the one-off payout.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said the Government expects to see steady recovery this year.

"Singapore will continue to benefit from the pick-up in the global economy. More widespread vaccination and booster efforts will support growth in the major economies like the US and Eurozone.

"The recovery of our key trading partners in the region will also support our growth," said Mr Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).