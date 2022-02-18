Budget 2022: Healthcare spending to form bulk of govt expenditures by 2030

SINGAPORE - Healthcare will account for the bulk of government expenditures by 2030 as Singapore's population ages.

At the same time, there are economic and employment risks on the horizon that threaten to shrink the already declining pool of working adults.

These are among the issues that the Government will be focusing on as it gradually moves out of pandemic response mode, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

Singapore is one of the fastest-ageing nations in the world.

Those who are aged 65 and above formed 16 per cent of Singapore's population last year, up from 9 per cent in 2010.

By 2030, this will rise to one in four or 25 per cent of Singaporeans, just like Japan and some European countries today, Mr Wong noted.

This will shrink the pool of working adults here, even as economic and employment-related risks threaten to reduce it further.

Already, the country's spending on healthcare has tripled to $11.3 billion in 2019, from $3.7 billion in 2010.

"If our current healthcare spending, excluding Covid-19-related expenditure, continues to increase at a similar rate over the coming decade, we will spend about $27 billion or around 3.5 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2030," said Mr Wong.

Increased healthcare spending cannot be avoided because the healthcare and social needs of an ageing population will inevitably rise.

The problem is that the current rate of increase is not sustainable, he stressed.

Instead of battling the relentless surge in costly chronic health complications as the population ages, a better way is to make it easier for people to manage their own health to reduce these complications, he said.

Singaporeans can thus expect changes in the way healthcare is delivered, as the Government aims to centre care around the patient, Mr Wong said.