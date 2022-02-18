Budget 2022: Assurance Package increased to $6.6 billion; GST Voucher scheme beefed up to offset GST hike

SINGAPORE - To further blunt the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike, the earlier announced $6 billion Assurance Package will be topped up by $640 million, and complemented by a beefed-up permanent GST Voucher scheme.

Payouts under both schemes will start before the GST goes up, so that households here will feel less of a pinch from the tax hike.

The GST rate will increase from 7 per cent to 9 per cent in two stages - 1 percentage point each time on Jan 1, 2023 and Jan 1, 2024.

Announcing the details in his maiden Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18), Finance Minister Lawrence Wong stressed that lower-income households in particular will be well looked after, with significant financial support on a continuing basis.

"For them, the impact of the increase in GST will be neutralised," he said.

Under the Assurance Package - first announced by then Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat in 2020 - every adult Singaporean will get cash payouts ranging from $700 to $1,600. These will be spread over five years, with the first payout made in December.

In addition, about 850,000 lower-income seniors will now get GST Voucher cash payouts, ranging from $600 to $900 over the next three years.

Around 950,000 Singaporean households will also get additional GST U-Save rebates of $330 to $570 in the next four years to offset the cost of utilities.

On top of that, all Singaporean children and seniors will get a total of $450 in MediSave top-ups, benefitting about two million people.

Lastly, all Singaporean households will get another two rounds of Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers. The $200 in vouchers can be used at heartland stores as well as major supermarkets.