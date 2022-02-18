Budget 2022: $6b draw on past reserves to pay for Covid-19 public health expenditure

SINGAPORE - To make sure that Singapore can respond nimbly and confidently to the evolving Covid-19 situation, the Government will dip into the country's past savings to the tune of $6 billion this year to pay for related public health expenditure, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 18).

This brings to $42.9 billion the total expected draw on the past reserves for the three financial years of 2020 to 2022, less than the initial sum of $52 billion that the Governent projected it would need at the onset of the pandemic.

Delivering the Budget statement in Parliament, Mr Wong said President Halimah Yacob has given her in-principle support for the $6 billion draw.

Of this sum, $3.7 billion will go towards Covid-19 testing, clinical management and contact tracing, $1.2 billion towards vaccination and therapeutics, and $1.1 billion towards isolation facilities, border management and safe distancing.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a statement that these are temporary and extraordinary measures required to maintain a multi-layered public health defence in the near term.

Mr Wong, speaking on the cumulative draw on the reserves, noted that for both the 2020 and 2021 financial years, the Government ended up needing less than the original amount of reserves it was looking to draw.

"It reflects our prudence in the use of past reserves," he said.

In FY2020, the Government had said it would draw up to $52 billion to pay for measures needed to protect lives and livelihoods as economies around the world were battered.

But it now expects to use $31.9 billion for that financial year, said Mr Wong.

This is because Singapore's "swift and decisive response" to the pandemic averted worse public health outcomes, and the stronger-than-expected rebound in the economy and businesses also meant that measures such as loan loss provisions were not used, added Mr Wong.

MOF said Singapore was able to avoid severe public health outcomes due to safe management measures and the cooperation of Singaporeans.

It added that the sizeable fiscal support for businesses had helped the economy bounce back and kept a lid on non-performing loans.