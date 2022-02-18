Budget 2022: $3b deficit expected in FY2022 as Budget remains expansionary

SINGAPORE - The Budget is about using collective resources to build the country and improve the lives of Singaporeans, said Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech on Friday (Feb 18).

Mr Wong said: "The Budget supports spending on programmes for all, in areas such as security, housing, education, health. Every dollar collected flows back to our taxpayers in one way or another."

These include providing Silver Support payments to lower-income seniors and Workfare payouts to lower-income workers, as well as health and childcare subsidies and the education that every child receives, he said.

The Budget will continue to be expansionary for financial year 2022 to support the economy, with an expected deficit of $3 billion, or 0.5 per cent of Singapore's gross domestic product.

This is smaller than FY2021's overall deficit of $5 billion, or 0.9 per cent of GDP.

The main items in this year's Budget include:

A $500 million Jobs and Businesses Support Package to provide targeted help for workers and firms facing slower recoveries, such as in the tourism, food and beverage, retail and sports industries.

A $560 million Household Support package to help Singapore families manage cost of living pressures, with more support for utilities and education-related expenses, as well as another set of $100 Community Development Council vouchers for households.

The earlier-announced $6 billion Assurance Package to cushion the impact of the goods and services tax (GST) hike will receive a $640 million top-up.

A new Progressive Wage Credit Scheme, which co-funds wage increases of lower-wage workers between 2022 and 2026, will receive an initial injection of $2 billion. The scheme complements the extension of the Progressive Wage Model to more sectors over the next two years, such as retail, food services and waste management.

Expected revenue and expenditure

An increase of $4 billion in total expenditure is expected in the coming year as Singapore spends more in the areas of health, defence and manpower.

Estimated ministry spending for FY2022 is $102.4 billion, up from the revised FY2021 estimate of $98.4 billion.

The Ministry of Manpower has an estimated expenditure increase of $2 billion due to the extended qualifying window of the Jobs Growth Incentive scheme to support hiring, and other Covid-19-related spending such as on recovery facilities for migrant workers.

The Ministry of Defence is estimated to spend $1 billion more in the coming financial year with the resumption of activities such as training and exercises that were previously affected by the pandemic.