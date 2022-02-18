Budget 2022: A blueprint for a fairer and more inclusive Singapore

SINGAPORE - In an essay on justice, the philosopher John Rawls described equal opportunity thus: "Those who are at the same level of talent and ability, and have the same willingness to use them, should have the same prospects of success regardless of their initial place in the social system".

Today, this ideal has been corroded in many countries around the world. The perceived absence of equality of opportunity - and an erosion of people's sense of mutual obligation and trust - lies at the heart of deep public disaffection in such places.

How should the playing field be levelled? What is a fair bargain between individual and collective responsibility? These questions were answered through the sweeping set of measures announced by Finance Minister Lawrence Wong on Friday (Feb 18) in an expansionary $102 billion Budget.

Beyond a statement of revenue and expenditure, it was a statement of intent about what it means to be Singaporean, and what kind of society Singapore should be: one that provides minimum economic security for all, maximum investment in capabilities throughout one's life, and a broader sharing of risk.

How so? There are too many areas to cover in this analysis, so I will touch on just three of them.

First, those who earn more should contribute more, particularly through changes to the tax system, with the revenue generated used to mitigate social inequalities.

The idea of taxing those who are wealthier has gained momentum in recent years, amid concerns about a widening income gap and the younger generation being priced out of the property market.

But the Government has generally been cautious about making large moves on this front, given the risks to Singapore's international competitiveness. Also, given that the personal income tax rate for top tier earners was raised from 20 to 22 per cent just five years ago, not everyone expected another hike to take place this soon.

Yet, it did - the portion of chargeable income in excess of $500,000 up to $1 million will be taxed at 23 per cent, and that in excess of $1 million at 24 per cent.

There are three ways to tax wealth: when it is passed on to the next generation through an inheritance tax, income from wealth such as capital gains or dividends, or people's stock of wealth through property taxes.

The Government chose the latter, with the hike hitting larger and more centrally-located private properties the hardest. This was the most sensible option on the table, since immovable properties are less prone to capital flight and harder to plan away for tax.

Concurrently, amid inflationary pressures and rising prices, the goods and services tax (GST) increase will be delayed to 2023 and staggered over two stages, with more support for the less well-off and GST continuing to be absorbed on publicly subsidised healthcare and education.

Second, achieving fairer outcomes through the labour market. This has the added advantage of reducing the need for benefits payments and the taxes that pay for them.

For example, firms will be encouraged to further reduce their reliance on foreign manpower, through the raising of qualifying salaries for new Employment Pass and S Pass holders.

The EP minimum qualifying salary will be raised from $4,500 to $5,000, among other moves. In the financial service sector, where the salaries are higher, this amount will go up to $5,500 from the current $5,000. There will also be refinements to how EP applications are assessed.