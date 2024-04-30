Prison programmes leverage technology, community partnerships to help inmates

SINGAPORE - Seven years after the launch of Corrections 2025, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) unveiled Corrections 2030 on April 30 to expand and strengthen its rehabilitation programmes for inmates by leveraging technology and community partnerships.

The latest initiative is anchored on five strategies, including the uplifting of inmates’ families to help break the cycle of re-offending and inter-generational offending, and maximising employability and career progression of inmates and former offenders.

The others are S.M.A.R.T. prisons to achieve the best possible rehabilitation outcomes for inmates, mobilising the community to build up the capabilities of volunteers and community partners, and the role of prison officers as Captains of Lives.

Launching Corrections 2030 at the 2024 SPS-Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG) workplan seminar, held at the Singapore Expo on April 30, Commissioner of SPS Shie Yong Lee said SPS and YRSG will leverage technology and community partnerships to help former offenders desist from a life of crime and drugs through their programmes.

“As the social enablers in Corrections 2030, SPS and YRSG will uplift inmates’ employability and increase their social and community capital,” Ms Shie added.

“Since 2019, YRSG has also rolled out ‘Tap & Grow’ partnering employers and trade associations to establish training academies inside prisons for sectors such as precision engineering, media, logistics and food services.”

Current figures from SPS are encouraging. Assault rates in prison dropped from about 62 per 10,000 inmates in 2022 to 54 per 10,000 inmates in 2023.

In addition, the two-year recidivism rate has seen a decline with 22 per cent for the 2021 release cohort, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who was the event’s guest of honour.

He said the aim is not just to secure and rehabilitate inmates, but also to uplift them together with their families.

“For ex-offenders, getting and staying in a job is critical in both keeping them from re-offending, and for getting them to uplift themselves,” said Mr Shanmugam.

In 2023, family-focused programmes benefited slightly more than 3,000 inmates, he added.

2024 also marks 20 years of the Yellow Ribbon Project (YRP) in championing second chances for former offenders.

Mr Shanmugam launched the YRP 20th Anniversary celebrations with a new campaign that shifts towards stronger community advocacy and active participation in the second chances movement.

SPS also partnered more than 20 agencies to support families with children impacted by detention of their parents, involving around 1,000 children.

In addition, inmates released on supervision are able to help themselves via the Self-Help and Rehabilitation e-Resources, or Share, mobile app, which includes features to provide easy access to information that can facilitate their reintegration into the community.