Yellow Ribbon Run raises over $290,000 to support inmates, ex-offenders and their families

SINGAPORE – It was while serving his current prison sentence for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and drug related offences that 37-year-old Samuel (not his real name) decided he wanted to make a change for the better.

His current 8½ year sentence – his sixth stint in prison since 2011 – gave him to reflect, he said.

Noting that his parents were ageing, Samuel said he did not want his next time seeing them outside prison to be only when they died.

“I want to be there for them in their last days,” said the eldest of three children.

Samuel was one of 137 current inmates taking part in the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run this year. They ran 6km in the prisons on Aug 26 and Sept 2 to contribute to the cause.

Corporate donors pledged $10 for every kilometre completed by the inmates, raising $8,220 to support ex-offenders and their families.

Samuel, who is taking part in the run for the second time, said he felt grateful for the opportunity to participate.

“It’s not easy for inmates to get this chance to give back to society while inside,” he said.

Samuel credits prison programmes for setting him on his rehabilitative journey, noting he is now employed in the Changi Tearoom – a catering kitchen and cafeteria within the Changi Prison Complex – where he serves food and collects payment.

The job has boosted his morale, he said.

“I see with my own eyes that people do trust me and (are willing to) give me a second chance,” he said, adding he hopes to pursue a diploma in human resources when he is released.

Separately, on Sunday, more than 6,500 local and international participants braved the morning rain to take part in the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run 2023, which began at Farnborough Road and ended at the Old Changi Prison Wall.

This year’s event featured two categories – a 10km competitive run and a 6km non-competitive run – which took participants past historical sites such as the Changi Chapel Museum and the Johore Battery.

Including the $8,220 raised by inmates, this year’s run raised a total of $290,625, which will go towards rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for inmates, ex-offenders and their families.