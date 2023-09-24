Yellow Ribbon Run raises over $290,000 to support inmates, ex-offenders and their families

SINGAPORE – It was while serving his current prison sentence for voluntarily causing grievous hurt and drug related offences that 37-year-old Samuel (not his real name) decided he wanted to make a change for the better.
His current 8½ year sentence – his sixth stint in prison since 2011 – gave him to reflect, he said.
Noting that his parents were ageing, Samuel said he did not want his next time seeing them outside prison to be only when they died.
“I want to be there for them in their last days,” said the eldest of three children.
Samuel was one of 137 current inmates taking part in the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run this year. They ran 6km in the prisons on Aug 26 and Sept 2 to contribute to the cause.
Corporate donors pledged $10 for every kilometre completed by the inmates, raising $8,220 to support ex-offenders and their families.
Samuel, who is taking part in the run for the second time, said he felt grateful for the opportunity to participate.
“It’s not easy for inmates to get this chance to give back to society while inside,” he said.
Samuel credits prison programmes for setting him on his rehabilitative journey, noting he is now employed in the Changi Tearoom – a catering kitchen and cafeteria within the Changi Prison Complex – where he serves food and collects payment.
The job has boosted his morale, he said.
“I see with my own eyes that people do trust me and (are willing to) give me a second chance,” he said, adding he hopes to pursue a diploma in human resources when he is released.
Separately, on Sunday, more than 6,500 local and international participants braved the morning rain to take part in the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run 2023, which began at Farnborough Road and ended at the Old Changi Prison Wall.
This year’s event featured two categories – a 10km competitive run and a 6km non-competitive run – which took participants past historical sites such as the Changi Chapel Museum and the Johore Battery.
Including the $8,220 raised by inmates, this year’s run raised a total of $290,625, which will go towards rehabilitation and reintegration programmes for inmates, ex-offenders and their families.
One ex-offender who took part in this year’s run was Ken (not his real name), who has served two stints in drug rehabilitation centres (DRC) and one prison sentence for a drug-related offence since 2016.
The turning point for Ken was when a close friend died of a drug overdose, he said.
The 28-year-old, who was released from the DRC in December 2022, is now pursuing a Bachelor of Accountancy at the Singapore Institute of Technology, and also volunteers with Architects of Life, a social enterprise that helps at-risk youth and ex-offenders.
Helping others break free of drugs is a therapeutic process for him, he said.
“If I’m telling people that they should come out of this lifestyle, I’m also telling myself that I should refrain from going back (to drugs), he said.
Singapore Prison Service Superintendent Siah Kheng Guan, vice-chairman of the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run 2023 Organising Committee, said the participation of inmates and ex-offenders in this year’s run is “testament to their resilience and courage in making a positive change”.
Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, who took part in the Yellow Ribbon Prison Run, compared the journey faced by ex-offenders to the 6km run.
“Sometimes when you’ve fallen, you have to pick yourselves up,” said Ms Fu, who added that the most important thing for ex-offenders was having the support of those around them.
On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also showed support for ex-offenders by sharing a video on his YouTube channel of the Yellow Ribbon Performing Arts Centre Band, made up of former inmates.
In the video, Mr Wong played guitar with the band, performing songs such as Ed Sheeran’s Perfect and Wonderful Tonight by Eric Clapton.