Ex-offenders thriving in community recognised by Yellow Ribbon Singapore

SINGAPORE – Nearly 30 years ago, his drug addiction made him lie and cheat his own family. He was jailed three times for drug-related offences and once for national service desertion.

But he mended his ways and, on Saturday, Mr Mohamad Riduan Ishak, 49, was one of eight recipients of the Beyond Second Chances (Overcomers) award.

The honour, handed out at the Yellow Ribbon Appreciation and Awards (YRAA) Ceremony 2023, acknowledges those who have gone above and beyond to positively support and impact the lives of former offenders and their families.

Mr Riduan said: “As I was addicted to drugs during my national service, I went absent without official leave to work outside and feed my habits.”

During his final jail sentence, he had to serve six years and endure three strokes of the cane.

His parents helped him decide to turn his life around. During his imprisonment, he saw another inmate who resembled his father.

“I came to the realisation that I can’t do this any more. It reminded me to not grow old in prison,” he said.

His mother never gave up on him during this period. “She was already in her 60s and struggling to move but yet she still found ways to visit me every fortnight. Seeing her suffer made me want to be a better person,” he added.

Today, Mr Riduan is a business owner, running Tarkiz, an events and training company, with his wife, since 2015. Tarkiz is also a partner of the Central Narcotics Bureau’s Dadah Itu Haram campaign.