Former St Andrew’s Mission Hospital at Maxwell to get new lease of life

SINGAPORE – The 101-year-old former St Andrew’s Mission Hospital, located off Maxwell Road, will be transformed into a creative lifestyle and wellness hub, equipped with co-working facilities.

In early April, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) awarded a tender for the site at 5 Kadayanallur Street to health provider Bethesda Medical.

Responding to queries, SLA said Bethesda Medical’s proposal received the highest combined score in terms of price and quality of the 14 received, with a strong focus on community building and connecting people with businesses.

The winning proposal “provides for regular community events involving arts, fitness and gastronomic experiences for the public to enjoy”, SLA added.

The first floor of the three-storey building will have 10 food and beverage offerings. On the second and third floors, Bethesda Medical plans to set up a co-working space that can double up as an event space for art exhibitions and talks, along with a health and fitness zone, and a section for ice baths.

The second floor may also include an area for specialty retail, as well as art and music therapy.

Bethesda Medical has prior experience in revamping a historical building – it is the master tenant for Margaret Market in Queenstown, the only remaining market built by the Singapore Improvement Trust.