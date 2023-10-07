Former St Andrew’s Mission Hospital to be transformed into creative lifestyle space

SINGAPORE – The century-old former St Andrew’s Mission Hospital in Tanjong Pagar is slated to be converted into a creative lifestyle space.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) has called a tender for the development of a community space with round-the-clock offerings at the site off Maxwell Road, at the corner of Kadayanallur Street and Erskine Road.

Proposals can explore using the first floor and rooftop for food and beverage (F&B) purposes, to allow “members of the public to enjoy the use of the premises”.

SLA expects these F&B operations to rely less on labour, such as through the use of digital self-service mobile applications and kitchen automation processes.

Engaging community initiatives, creative programmes and lifestyle offerings – such as artisan crafts, fitness studios, co-working spaces, exhibitions and collaborative events – should also be proposed.

SLA said it is seeking to rejuvenate the building to enhance the vibrancy of the precinct.

All original architectural and heritage elements of the building – one of Singapore’s earliest Modernist buildings, featuring simple unornamented facades and a triangular air well – must be retained.

Proposals should include enhancements to public spaces, and the site’s existing tarmac driveway will be redesigned as an intimate communal gathering and activity space.

According to tender documents, pedestrians can look forward to improved walking connectivity in the area, as the existing site fencing and the boundary wall facing Maxwell Food Centre will be removed.

The three-storey property has undergone several adaptive reuses over the years and was last repurposed for office use. It was last occupied in 2021, ST understands.

First built in 1923 as the St Andrew’s Mission Hospital for Women and Children, it had 60 inpatient beds and an outpatient clinic, serving needy patients in Chinatown who had limited access to healthcare.

The building houses what is believed to be the oldest electric lift in Singapore, complete with collapsible iron gates and wooden panels. The lift was installed to transport children with tuberculosis to the open rooftop for sunlight and fresh air.