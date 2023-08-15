New Margaret Market in Queenstown supports local small businesses and first-time vendors

SINGAPORE - When she was a psychology student at the University of Melbourne, Ms Vernetta Fong would frequent farmers’ markets and cafes, dreaming of the day she would open a cafe of her own.

Her dream came true last month, when she opened a small cafe called Urban Folks, at the new Margaret Market at Queenstown, selling DIY acai bowls and “jaffles” (Australian-inspired toasted sandwiches).

Said the 28-year-old: “In the tendering process, when they shared the farmers’ market concept (for Margaret Market), I was so excited to be part of it.”

Business has been better than expected, with a lunch crowd on weekdays and people coming from the nearby church on weekends, she added.

The new Margaret Market, a revamped two-storey modern space with food, produce, and fitness and health services, was officially opened on Tuesday.

Housed in the former Commonwealth Avenue Wet Market and Food Centre that was built in 1956 and opened in 1960, the distinctive dome-roofed building – the only remaining market in Singapore built by the Singapore Improvement Trust – was gazetted for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in 2014.

The market, which is located next to Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, and is a five-minute walk from Queenstown MRT, supports local small businesses and first-time vendors by renting out shop spaces to them.

It has local brands, home bakers and cooks, and first-time vendors such as home-based business The Homme Baker, which sells artisanal cakes.