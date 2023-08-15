New Margaret Market in Queenstown supports local small businesses and first-time vendors

SINGAPORE - When she was a psychology student at the University of Melbourne, Ms Vernetta Fong would frequent farmers’ markets and cafes, dreaming of the day she would open a cafe of her own.
Her dream came true last month, when she opened a small cafe called Urban Folks, at the new Margaret Market at Queenstown, selling DIY acai bowls and “jaffles” (Australian-inspired toasted sandwiches).
Said the 28-year-old: “In the tendering process, when they shared the farmers’ market concept (for Margaret Market), I was so excited to be part of it.”
Business has been better than expected, with a lunch crowd on weekdays and people coming from the nearby church on weekends, she added.
The new Margaret Market, a revamped two-storey modern space with food, produce, and fitness and health services, was officially opened on Tuesday.
Housed in the former Commonwealth Avenue Wet Market and Food Centre that was built in 1956 and opened in 1960, the distinctive dome-roofed building – the only remaining market in Singapore built by the Singapore Improvement Trust – was gazetted for conservation by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) in 2014.
The market, which is located next to Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, and is a five-minute walk from Queenstown MRT, supports local small businesses and first-time vendors by renting out shop spaces to them.
It has local brands, home bakers and cooks, and first-time vendors such as home-based business The Homme Baker, which sells artisanal cakes.
There are also boutique local brand Margie, a craft beer bistro bar serving local tacos, fresh fruit and vegetable supplier Cu.Ra.Te, dessert parlour Creamier and Ya Kun Kaya Toast.
Patrons can dine in a communal space inspired by farmers’ markets.
The market will also have free health screenings for Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 60 and above on the first Saturday of each month from September. Its health and wellness facilities include Bethesda Medical, Fung Onn Medical Hall, and Gymm Boxx, a 24-hour open space gym.
Relocated trades are offered a subsidised rate to set up shop and resume business at the market.
Dr Stephen Tong, founder of Bethesda Medical, who was part of a team that helped curate the Margaret Market, said he wanted to support local small businesses and help those affected by the en bloc at Tanglin Halt to preserve their trade.
One of them is Fung Onn Medical Hall.
Though grateful for the opportunity to run his business again following the en bloc sale, its owner and TCM physician Chee Kim Boon said business has not been as good, as some customers are unable to locate the store, and he has to rebuild relationships with new customers.
“I feel excited but also a bit sad because business is not like last time. The economy is not so good, I’m a bit worried about footfall. Our trade does not have high profit margins and is seen as a sunset industry,” he said.
Mr Johnson Ong of The Homme Baker, which was formerly home-based, is more optimistic.
Mr Ong, 48, who used to run the home-based business with a baker friend on Instagram and then Shopify in 2020, said business has been good since the cafe’s opening a few weeks ago, with many young families from the new nearby Build-To-Order flats coming to buy its cakes.
“Customers were asking where is our physical store. Working out of home is not ideal, we really wanted to reach out and produce quantities,” said Mr Ong, who also runs a digital marketing agency. “We already developed a brand and kind of had a following already. So this was, I think, the next logical step.”
Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth Low Yen Ling, said at the opening of Margaret Market that local neighbourhood markets serve as a microcosm of Singapore’s multicultural society, and the re-opening of the building invigorates the Queenstown estate.
“We really want to build an incubator and accelerator that can help us to incubate local brands, F&B and retail brands,” said Ms Low, who is also Minister of State for Trade and Industry.
Having new local brands at Margaret Market will give them a leg up in terms of rental, market traction and access to a densely populated area, she added.
Ms Low said that the Government launched the $50 million Our Heartlands 2025 programme last year to digitalise and revitalise heartland shops, and noted that 9 in 10 heartland enterprises offer e-payment today.
“I sincerely believe that this very innovative and fresh concept of the local market will bring residents physically together right here at the heart of this estate (and) become the heart of the thriving heartland entrepreneurship,” she said.