Gillman Barracks to get two new tenants by Q4 2023, local farm festival launched

SINGAPORE - A floral design studio and a lifestyle outlet will start operating at Gillman Barracks from the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) on Friday announced the two new tenants – Charlotte Puxley Flowers and Didi Lifestyle – and launched a three-day local farm festival that will run from Friday to Sunday.

The Local Farm Festival features more than 40 local farmers and social enterprises, among others. Organised by Gardenasia, it offers visitors a diverse range of local farm-fresh products and experiential programmes themed around a sustainable food future. The festival is held at Block 43 and 47 of Gillman Barracks.

SLA said that the two new tenants will introduce new offerings to enhance the overall visitor experience within Gillman Barracks. The authority had awarded five tenders last October, as part of ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the area into a creative lifestyle hub enclave.

Charlotte Puxley Flowers, a floral design studio, intends to conduct flower workshop sessions catered to participants of varying skill levels and ages. It is also looking to attain a pet-friendly licence for an outdoor cafe, which aims to become an event venue and backdrop for bridal photoshoots.

Ms Charlotte Puxley, 35, founder and director of the studio, said she sees a bright future for Gillman Barracks as a hub for innovation and inspiration.

“By expanding our operations here, we hope to connect with more people and share our passion for flowers and design in new and exciting ways,” she said.

The firm’s winning bid of $21,400 was the highest of five for the unit, located within Block 9. The unit has an estimated gross floor area (GFA) of 4,189.89 sq ft. Its studio is currently located in the Tan Boon Liat Building on Outram Road.

Didi Lifestyle, which won the other tender to lease Block 43 and four units in Block 47, describes itself as a venue centred around urban lifestyle and culture. It will partner artisanal lifestyle brands to provide food and beverage, retail and wellness offerings within its premises. This includes spin classes, artisanal craft workshops and live performances.

Mr Ewan Wong, co-head of lifestyle operations for Didi Lifestyle, said the aim is to bring people together at the venue through providing activities that will give a unique visitor experience.

“We noticed that the current offerings in Gillman has a larger skew towards nighttime dining, and so we’d like to bring in the off-peak footfall to support the other venues here,” said Mr Wong, 43.

Didi Lifestyle submitted a bid of $40,800, the third-highest of seven bids. Its units have an estimated GFA of 17,644.24 sq ft.