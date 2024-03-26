Key Bridge in Baltimore collapses; media says it was hit by ship

BALTIMORE, Maryland – The Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said on March 26, after the media reported that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.

The extent of the damage to the 3km-long bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

“All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured,” Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X.

Videos on social media show a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

Ship-monitoring website MarineTraffic shows a Singapore-flagged container ship called the Dali stopped under the bridge early on March 26.

The Straits Times has contacted the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) for more information.

The police said they were notified of the incident at 1.35am ET (1.35pm Singapore time) on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told NBC News that people were possibly in the river.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Baltimore’s fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scoot and Baltimore County executive Johnny Olszewski Jr said they were aware of the incident and that rescue efforts were under way.

“Please pray for those impacted,” Mr Olszewski posted on X. REUTERS, AFP

This is a developing story.