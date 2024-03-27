Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: One body recovered from river, says official; 6 still missing

WASHINGTON – A body has been recovered from the river following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore of the eastern US state of Maryland, media reported on March 26.

“We are hearing that one body was found, but this is still an active search of recovery and investigation here at the site,” Baltimore City Council member Phylicia Porter said on CNN.

Officials said that the collapse occurred when a large container ship experienced a power failure early on March 26, leading to a collision with the bridge.

This collision resulted in individuals and vehicles being plunged into the cold river.

Efforts are ongoing to locate six individuals who are still missing. Those six individuals, believed to be part of a construction crew, were conducting repair work on the bridge when the collision occurred.

Two people were pulled from the Patapsco River earlier, with one being in critical condition, according to local authorities.

“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “We have to first and foremost pray for all of those impacted.”