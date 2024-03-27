Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: One body recovered from river, says official; 6 still missing

WASHINGTON – A body has been recovered from the river following the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore of the eastern US state of Maryland, media reported on March 26.
“We are hearing that one body was found, but this is still an active search of recovery and investigation here at the site,” Baltimore City Council member Phylicia Porter said on CNN.
Officials said that the collapse occurred when a large container ship experienced a power failure early on March 26, leading to a collision with the bridge.
This collision resulted in individuals and vehicles being plunged into the cold river.
Efforts are ongoing to locate six individuals who are still missing. Those six individuals, believed to be part of a construction crew, were conducting repair work on the bridge when the collision occurred.
Two people were pulled from the Patapsco River earlier, with one being in critical condition, according to local authorities.
“This is an unthinkable tragedy,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. “We have to first and foremost pray for all of those impacted.”
In brief remarks from the White House on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he wants the federal government to pay for the reconstruction of the bridge, which opened to traffic in March 1977.
“We’re gonna work with our partners in Congress to make sure the state gets the support it needs,” Mr Biden said.
A Singapore-registered container ship, the Dali, had smashed into a four-lane bridge in the US port of Baltimore in darkness on March 26, causing it to collapse and sending cars and people plunging into the river below.
In the early aftermath of the accident, rescuers pulled out two survivors, one in a “very serious condition”.
The ship “lost propulsion” as it was leaving port, and the crew on board notified Maryland officials that it had lost control of the vessel, ABC News reported, citing an unclassified US intelligence report.
The Dali had issued a Mayday call moments before the collision, a move which saved lives as officials halted some road traffic, said Maryland Governor Wes Moore.
The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said in response to The Straits Times’ queries that it has contacted the US Coast Guard, the Office of Marine Safety and the National Transportation Safety Board to offer assistance as the flag administration, adding that investigators from Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau and MPA are headed to Baltimore to support investigations.
The closure of one of the US East Coast’s major ports threatens to disrupt supplies of goods such as cars, coal and other commodities like sugar.
It could create bottlenecks and increase delays and costs on the north-eastern seaboard, experts say. The port handles the most car imports and is among the largest for coal exports.
The Francis Scott Key bridge is the main thoroughfare for drivers between New York and Washington who seek to avoid downtown Baltimore. It is one of three ways to cross the Baltimore Harbour, with a traffic volume of 31,000 cars per day or 11.3 million vehicles a year. XINHUA, REUTERS