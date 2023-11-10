AVS looking into case of woman threatening dog with cane in TikTok video

SINGAPORE - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will be taking action against a woman seen in a TikTok video threatening a pet dog with a cane.

The society also said in a Facebook post on Friday that it has “escalated the matter to the authorities”, without elaborating.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) said it has been alerted to the video and is looking into the matter.

AVS group director Jessica Kwok said: “Safeguarding animal welfare is a shared social responsibility.”

SPCA said it had earlier issued the woman “a firm warning”, after its employees visited her home on May 4 with grassroots volunteers to counsel her on ensuring the well-being and proper care of her pets.

It also emphasised then that further action would be taken if she did not follow its advice.

In a minute-long TikTok video, the woman is seen scolding and threatening a dog with a cane, while seated in a hawker centre setting.

She continues holding the cane while talking to someone across the table.

However, her attention quickly turns back to the dog after it tries to sit down on a chair beside her. The woman then forces it to stand back up and later raises her voice at the dog.

She also hits the table with the cane to scare the dog. She continues to lecture the dog and stares at it menacingly before hitting the table a few more times.

The video received 1,867 likes, 495 comments and 919 shares.

SPCA said: “We urge pet owners never to hit, hurt, or threaten their pets to make them behave. Such methods may contribute to heightened fear and anxiety in your pets.”

The society investigated 862 cases of cruelty and welfare concerns between July 2022 and June 2023, the highest in 11 years.

Between July and September 2023, there were 196 cases.

Those who witness any suspected animal abuse, cruelty, or neglect can call the SPCA’s emergency hotline at 6287-5355 (ext. 9), make a report at www.spca.org.sg/report, or e-mail depinspector@spca.org.sg.

Reports can also be made to AVS via www.avs.gov.sg/feedback or call its Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600. AVS said all forms of evidence are critical to the process, and photographic and/or video-graphic evidence provided by the public will be helpful.