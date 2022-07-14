Dog training centre K9 Connection under investigation after animal abuse video goes viral online

SINGAPORE - The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is investigating a case of animal abuse at dog training and daycare centre K9 Connection and has suspended the company from its list of accredited dog trainers since March 25.

In response to queries on a viral video that showed a dog being mistreated at the centre, AVS said on Thursday (July 14) that it is aware of the footage and does not condone the mistreatment of animals.

The two-minute clip dated March 20 this year shows a man hitting a brown mongrel with a metal food bowl while the animal cowers in a corner of a kennel with bright green walls.

The video was posted on the Facebook page of animal welfare group Chained Dog Awareness in Singapore on Wednesday and has since been viewed around 39,000 times.

The man is heard telling the dog: "Welcome to hell, my friend. Four weeks of hell, stupid idiot dog. Tonight you make a single noise, see what happens to you."

He then shouts Hokkien profanities at the dog and threatens to shove what looks like a metal rod in its face.

The man also accuses the dog of trying to bite him and says: "Xiao Hei will tell you how the f*** he suffer." Xiao Hei is allegedly another dog under the man's care.

He then instructs the dog to sit and makes loud clashing noises before striking the dog three times using a metal bowl.

The dog is seen shrinking back in response and growling at the man.