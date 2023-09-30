Animal cruelty and welfare cases probed by SPCA at 11-year high

SINGAPORE - Animals here had their worst year in more than a decade as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) investigated 862 cases of cruelty and welfare concerns between July 2022 and June 2023.

The figure is the highest in 11 years since the period of July 2011 to June 2012, when it recorded 1,017 cases. Between July and September 2023, there were 196 cases.

SPCA, which released the figures on Saturday at its yearly fund-raising gala dinner, also attended to 4,737 animals in distress in the year ending June 2023.

In that same period, it helped 266 abandoned animals – a sharp increase from a yearly average of up to 70 cases in previous years.

Speaking at the gala dinner at One Farrer Hotel on Saturday night, Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam said: “For some time now, our animal legislation has been tightened up, but I went back and asked for volunteers to see what else we can do.

“So (the Animal and Veterinary Service) kindly agreed that we consider legislation. I asked for volunteers, and a lot of volunteers came forward to help draft additional rules, so people want to see a better framework and change.”

He did not elaborate on what these rules might be, nor did he set out a schedule.

In explaining the surge in cases of late, SPCA said it could have been due to a greater awareness and willingness on the public’s part to make reports.

“We also see a lot of compromised welfare situations, neglect of pets that may have gone unseen during the pandemic. There is also an increase in abandonment cases,” it added.

Mr Shanmugam said the rise in abandonments was likely due to people buying pets for companionship during the Covid-19 pandemic, and then realising they could not care for the animals after the lifting of restrictions.

Many hunkered down at home during the pandemic to curb the spread of the virus.

He told a crowd of several hundred donors and guests: “This sort of mindset… of buying a pet in a moment for short-term comfort and companionship, and then abandoning it when the situation changes or when the novelty wears off, I think is quite sad.”

Mr Shanmugam also said cases of animal smuggling, often in abject conditions, were a result of the demand for purchased dogs.

Between 2019 and 2022, the Animal and Veterinary Service investigated about 1,250 cases of alleged animal cruelty and abuse each year.